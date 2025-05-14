Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock worth $16,829,815 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ISRG opened at $563.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.67 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

