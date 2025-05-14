Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $57.93 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,257 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $57,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of STX opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

