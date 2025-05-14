Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.