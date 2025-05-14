Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,800 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,160,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 145,591 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

