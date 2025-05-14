Renew (LON:RNWH) Releases Earnings Results

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.20 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Renew Price Performance

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 833.86 ($11.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 829.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £671.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 590.55 ($7.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,296 ($17.25).

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 12.67 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Renew Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.