Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

ABOS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.09.

ABOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

