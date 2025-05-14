Itim Group (LON:ITIM) Announces Earnings Results

Itim Group (LON:ITIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.09 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itim Group had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Itim Group Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of LON ITIM opened at GBX 52 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Itim Group has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 66 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -481.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Itim Group Company Profile

Itim Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers retail software solutions, including omni-channel sales and services, enterprise order management, price and stock optimization, and supplier management solutions.

