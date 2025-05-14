Itim Group (LON:ITIM) Announces Earnings Results

Itim Group (LON:ITIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.09 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itim Group had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.
Itim Group Stock Up 7.2%
Shares of LON ITIM opened at GBX 52 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Itim Group has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 66 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -481.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
