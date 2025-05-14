Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading 16.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.81). 736,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 444,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.69).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of £145.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.64.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

