Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 112381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,404,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,016,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

