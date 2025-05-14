Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $403.81 and last traded at $392.41, with a volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.60.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,608,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

