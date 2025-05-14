Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $47.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

