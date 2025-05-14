UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TXG stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, Director Alan Mateo acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.