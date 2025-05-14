Matthew Kalish Sells 210,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $8,528,100.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $27,645,874.25.

DKNG opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

