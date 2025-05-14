Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 10th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Essent Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.