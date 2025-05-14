United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 27,437,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,760,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

