Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 189,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 107,413 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.