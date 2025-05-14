Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

