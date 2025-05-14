Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

