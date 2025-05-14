Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VV opened at $270.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

