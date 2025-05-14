Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

