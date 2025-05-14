Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,184,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $239.32.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.51, for a total transaction of $1,304,087.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,598.37. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $705,772.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,066.93. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $18,084,124 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

