31,683 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.91.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHG
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.