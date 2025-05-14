31,683 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

