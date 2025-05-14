Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on June 27th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $29.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.06 and its 200-day moving average is $481.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

