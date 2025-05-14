Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.36). 152,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 64,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.88 ($0.32).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £12.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.65.

Insider Activity at Velocity Composites

In other news, insider Annette Rothwell sold 73,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36), for a total value of £19,786.95 ($26,333.44). Also, insider David Bailey sold 52,313 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £13,078.25 ($17,405.18). 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

