Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 132,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.01.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.