Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 873.20 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 869.40 ($11.57), with a volume of 42867984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835.60 ($11.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 703.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 84.92%.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

