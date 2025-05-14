Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD) Increases Dividend to $1.59 Per Share

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.587 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 3.1% increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.54.
Macquarie Bank Price Performance
Macquarie Bank Company Profile
Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Bank
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tesla: Get Ready To See It Trading Above $400 Again
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ON Holding Surges, Leads High-End Retailers Into Reversal
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.