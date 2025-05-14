Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 25th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.
Fidus Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $702.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidus Investment
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla: Get Ready To See It Trading Above $400 Again
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- ON Holding Surges, Leads High-End Retailers Into Reversal
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.