Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 25th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $702.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

