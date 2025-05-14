Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 306.70 ($4.08), with a volume of 189659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($4.02).

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a net margin of 98.26% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

