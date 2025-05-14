NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 498.10 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 482.80 ($6.43), with a volume of 355521344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.96 ($6.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Citigroup boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.72) to GBX 615 ($8.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.25.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £1,184.94 ($1,576.98). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

