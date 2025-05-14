Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($19.54) and last traded at GBX 1,402.60 ($18.67), with a volume of 56734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,452 ($19.32).

Cohort Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,254.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

About Cohort

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.91), for a total transaction of £60,009.60 ($79,863.72). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($16.97), for a total value of £4,462.50 ($5,938.91). Company insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

