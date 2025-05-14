Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580,727 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.