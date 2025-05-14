Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,967 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $239,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,065,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $515.71 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.43.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

