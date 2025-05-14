Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illumina by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

