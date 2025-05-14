50,660 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.9%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $1,614,935.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,762.75. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,141 shares of company stock worth $14,851,836. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.