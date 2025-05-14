Naria Inc. Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Naria Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,284,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,226,000. Golar LNG makes up 100.0% of Naria Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Naria Inc. owned 9.85% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 284.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.