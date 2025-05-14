Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

