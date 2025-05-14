Newtyn Management LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Grail accounts for approximately 1.2% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.
Grail Price Performance
GRAL opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,976,098.60. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $3,190,607.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925,894.11. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,948 shares of company stock worth $6,583,130. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
About Grail
GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.
