Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 40,920 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Loar by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

LOAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

