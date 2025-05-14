Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Sells 85,951 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,951 shares during the period. Talen Energy comprises about 3.2% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

TLN opened at $241.08 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.79. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

