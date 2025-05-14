Newtyn Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma comprises about 7.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 9.68% of Theravance Biopharma worth $44,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $445.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

