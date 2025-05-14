Nellore Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,714 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 9.4% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $71,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average is $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

