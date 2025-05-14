50,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Baird R W raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

