Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 57.5% – Still a Buy?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 57.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$2.11. 2,013,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,132% from the average session volume of 47,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Mogo Stock Up 57.5%

About Mogo

The stock has a market cap of C$50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Further Reading

