Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,456,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 1,264,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOT. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

