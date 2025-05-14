Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Invests $100.78 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,781,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.9% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $604.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

