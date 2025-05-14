DCC (LON:DCC) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,716 ($62.76) and last traded at GBX 4,740 ($63.08). 921,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 760,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,070 ($67.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,998.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,208.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

