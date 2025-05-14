TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Position Trimmed by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,237,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

TGTX opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.67 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

