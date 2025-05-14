Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,043,000. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.23.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

