Nellore Capital Management LLC Takes $6.82 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,364. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.